Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GVI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.76. 67,083 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92.

