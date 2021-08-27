Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

