Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,607. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $462.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.23.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.