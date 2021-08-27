Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

