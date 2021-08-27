Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nokia by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Nokia by 452.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,927,043. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

