Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,617,000 after acquiring an additional 543,751 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,073,000 after buying an additional 1,285,167 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,511,000 after buying an additional 715,398 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 508,535 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 857,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB remained flat at $$31.26 during trading on Friday. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,311. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27.

