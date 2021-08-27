Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the July 29th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 338,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enel has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.4349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 4.62%.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

