Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) versus Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Head to Head Contrast

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Engie has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Engie and Just Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie 0 3 8 0 2.73 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Engie and Just Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie $63.68 billion 0.54 -$1.76 billion N/A N/A Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

Just Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Engie.

Profitability

This table compares Engie and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie N/A N/A N/A Just Energy Group -6.43% -11.09% -10.92%

Summary

Engie beats Just Energy Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt. The company was founded by Rebecca MacDonald in July 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

