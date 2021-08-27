Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 445.6% from the July 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 91,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84. Engie has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, started coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

