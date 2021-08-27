Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.97 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

