Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 132,723 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $249,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.21. 3,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

