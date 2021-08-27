Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $191.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $191,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 336.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.89. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,541. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

