Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $317.65 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,559,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200,075 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $317,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

