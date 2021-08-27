Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,407,433 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 44.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,435,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,407,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $183,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.