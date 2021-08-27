EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $88.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $67.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $957,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

