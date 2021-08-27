Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.25 million.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

