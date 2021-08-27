Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BioSyent Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BioSyent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
BioSyent (CVE:RX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.10 million.
About BioSyent
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
