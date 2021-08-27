ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $175.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

