Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

