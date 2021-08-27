Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $337.00 at Truist

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $327.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.19.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $318.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.29. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,973,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.