Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a C$90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.33.

ESTA opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 290,654 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 19.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

