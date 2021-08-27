Ether Zero Market Capitalization Reaches $325,641.18 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $325,641.18 and approximately $5,768.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.86 or 0.06655893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00130280 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,484,318 coins and its circulating supply is 185,454,906 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

