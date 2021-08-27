European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $146.00

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 145.41 ($1.90), with a volume of 2265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.89).

The stock has a market cap of £521.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.54.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

In other European Assets Trust news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69). Also, insider Pui Kei Yuen acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,241 ($13,379.93).

European Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.