Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.37% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 74,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter.

JHSC stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60.

