Evensky & Katz LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

