Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 560.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72.

