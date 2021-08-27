Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after buying an additional 2,864,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,534,000.

SPDW stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

