Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $121,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $264.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.62 and a 1 year high of $266.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.31.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

