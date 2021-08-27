Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 3,201 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 237,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,076. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.18. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

