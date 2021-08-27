Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 137 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,046,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,427,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $376.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

