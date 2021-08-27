Evoke Wealth LLC Has $19.48 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 0.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

WM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.22. 35,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $153.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.