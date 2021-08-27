Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.25. 2,742,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

