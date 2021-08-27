Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

BDX stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.52. 65,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,928. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.47.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

