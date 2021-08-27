Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $6,328,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,971. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

