Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $353.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

