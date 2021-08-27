Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $58.10 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,733 shares of company stock worth $5,446,161. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HASI. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.