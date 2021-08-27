Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 18,518.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

NYSE LTHM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

