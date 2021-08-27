Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.