Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $60,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

