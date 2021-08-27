Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 4,438 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

