Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 589 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.49. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

