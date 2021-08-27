Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 939 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,934,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after buying an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $66.11 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.41. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

