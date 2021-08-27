Exeedme Trading Up 60.1% Over Last Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $60.47 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00130711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00152407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.31 or 0.99463081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00995293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.96 or 0.06548599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

