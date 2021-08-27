Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $785,000 over the last ninety days. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

