Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $806,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $804,230.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $792,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.08. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

