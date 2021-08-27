extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $569,015.73 and $263,415.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.31 or 0.99821703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.56 or 0.00494208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.91 or 0.00366042 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00863264 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00067889 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004742 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

