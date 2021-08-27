Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.4% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 638,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,180 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

