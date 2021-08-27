EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,630. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $378.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

