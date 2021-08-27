Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Boosted by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.