FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $379.23

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $379.23 and last traded at $377.31, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $374.01.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

